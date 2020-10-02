QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's the first weekend for the annual Pumpkin and Chili Party at Schnepf Farms in Queen Creaek. The owner canceled the Peach Festival this year due to COVID-10 concerns but they're back with the Pumpkin and Chili Party, their 23rd year in a row. "Things are winding down a little bit and people are getting anxious to get out, they need something to do with their families," said Carrie Schnepf, the owner of Schnepf Farms.
The family farm doesn't require face coverings unless it's on Friday morning, a time during which they typically see the elderly. Employees must mask up and are temperature-checked daily. lus their shops are fogged. There's also hand sanitizer for hands on activities. Lastly, the farm is limiting capacity to 35%. "And we're open air, we're 300 acres. There is plenty of social distancing," said Schnepf.
Arizona's Family asked Dr. Andrew Carroll if these COVID-10 precautions are up to snuff and the level of risk of attending this event. "I think wearing a mask no matter where you are is just a good idea," said Dr. Carroll. "I think the risk is pretty minimal."
Dr. Carroll said he believes the risk is minimal because it's outdoors and the precautions they're taking are a good idea. Meanwhile, Schnepf said the event will help their business which has been devastated this year. More importantly, new memories will be made. "We've had some very difficult memories in 2020, so let's move forward," said Schnepf.