QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Everyone is making the best of things during these uncertain times. And sometimes that means getting creative! That's what the folks at Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek are doing, as they convert their farm into a old-fashioned drive-in movie theater.
Schnepf Farms put up a big screen, right in the middle of the farm, to show movies that are no longer in theaters. They've been playing favorite flicks like Night at the Museum and The Wizard of Oz.
The Queen Creek business started showing movies last week. They have room for 60 cars a night, but ever since the second showing, tickets have sold out each night.
"Being sold out that quickly really caught us by surprise," said owner Mark Schnepf. "We weren't sure how receptive the public was going to be to a drive-in theater out here at Schnepf Farms, so we're just thrilled that the public has responded so positively."
The farm plans to add more movie nights and maybe another screen. Howevere, they can't publicize exactly what movies will be showing."The licensing agreement that we have to show the movies doesn't allow us to promote the title of the movie," said Schnepf. "We can't do that. All we can say this is like a PG movie or an action movie or a comedy."
The farm usually holds weddings and events. Schnepf says coronavirus cancellations have hit the farm hard, so this really helps. "It's terrible," said Schnepf. "It's really stressful, but you know, it's stressful for everyone. This is a really difficult time for everyone, and we understand that. We're going through it as well."
You can catch a movie for 15 bucks a car. "This drive-in movie is going to prove to be really critical and important to us in helping Schnepf Farms get through the coronavirus time," said Schnepf.
He said you can buy tickets online. If your chosen night is already sold out, keep checking back; more showtimes will be added soon.