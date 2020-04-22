PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – COVID-19 is a dangerous disease that doesn't discriminate. Just ask Arizona Diamondbacks star pitcher, Archie Bradley.

"It got to a point where he was feeling pretty bad and, and after a few phone calls from a few of his kids and good friends, he decided to take it into the hospital," Bradley said.

After going to the hospital, Bradley found out his dad tested positive for the virus.

"Kind of like our worst fear was he was, uh, he was confirmed. We tested positive for COVID that and that's when the reality of this whole thing I think really set in for me,” he said.

His dad's case was so bad he was in the hospital for nearly a week and a half.

“Everyone knows the way their dad or whoever it is, sounds normally, and my dad you know really could make it through a full sentence without having to cough, and cough pretty hard and pretty bad. Fortunately for him, he never had to get on a ventilator," said Bradley.

Although he didn't have to go on a ventilator, he did need to be put on oxygen.

"He felt like an alien. He was, I mean in complete isolation. He said, the nurse would come in maybe once a day to bring food and she (was) completely dressed up and, you know, the full suit and no one else is allowed (in) and he said it was a very weird and scary feeling," Bradley said.

But there is some good news. His dad is finally out of the hospital.

"He's home. He's healthy, and he's doing better now," Bradley said.