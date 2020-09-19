SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale dance and fitness studio is one of countless Arizona small businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, as the studio loses its lease and is forced to shut down, its owner and members are fighting to save an irreplaceable part of the business: the dance floor.
Eutopia Fitness & Dance opened its doors in 2015 near 114th Street and Shea Boulevard. For the next five years, founder Kristine Reich built an inclusive community of caring and supportive members looking for a healthy mind-body-spirit experience. Reich strove to create an atmosphere not unlike a "Cheers" bar -- a place where everyone knows your name.
Over the years, the Eutopia community sponsored numerous special events and fundraisers, like Ruby Kicks, benefiting Voices for CASA Children (which assists foster children through the legal system) and Boogie in Blue, a dance-a-thon held in recognition of Child Abuse Prevention month.
Whether you were a lifelong dancer, or had never danced before, Eutopia had a little something for everyone, at all experience levels. The daily schedule integrated dance, fitness and yoga classes, along with specialty classes like POUND, U-Jam, hip hop, boot camp, Broadway, jazz, Vixen and more.
When Reich designed the studio, she spared no expense in putting in the resilient and durable dance floor, and her membership quickly grew as dancers of all levels showed up to have fun, get fit, and create community. What started as a dance studio turned into a safe haven for many seeking support and friends.
"You guys were a gem in ton of rocky moments," said member Marriana Escobedo. "You will always shine in my heart because of your vision to unite everyone of diverse backgrounds and interests will forever be with me."
"I always believed Eutopia has been more than a small business that provides dance and fitness services," said Reich. "My aim was to create an environment where we never knew a stranger. People are known by name and lifetime friendships are made. The most humbling and satisfying part of the Eutopia journey is realizing how successful this objective has been. The outpouring of caring and supportive responses from members sharing their personal experiences will always touch my heart."
Classes were full to overflowing and the Eutopia community continued to grow. But then last spring, COVID-19 hit. With members sheltering in place and Arizona requiring fitness businesses to close their doors, the Eutopia staff struggled to make ends meet. Unfortunately, they were unsuccessful in obtaining PPP loans, and weren't able to keep their lease.
The studio will now have to shut its doors on Sept. 30. Members reacted to the news with sorrow for a place that had become like a second home for many.
"It was a community, it was a safe place, it was a happy place where people could go to forget about all their troubles in the world and be free to be who they wanted to be," said member Samuel Perez. "When we were sad, we knew we could go dance with you and everything was going to be okay. I loved being there. Through the good times and the bad times, you were there for all of us."
With the studio closing, it could mean 2,000 square feet of dance floor would be destroyed. But now, members have come up with a way to at least remove and preserve the dance floor, with the hope of reopening the community elsewhere post-pandemic.
Eutopia Fitness & Dance is the brainchild of owner and operator of Kristine Reich. Reich has been certified by the American Counsel of Exercise since 1996 and has more than 25 years of group fitness experience. Her students consider her a fan favorite and a friend. Without exception, she brings energy, positivity and inspiration to the fitness experience.
But she’s more than just a beloved fitness instructor. Reich is also a practicing family law attorney. Instead of choosing one career or another, she was able to merge her two passions into one joint venture of a fitness studio and law firm! For years, Eutopia Fitness and Dance, LLC and Restorative Law and Mediation, PLLC were both located under one roof. Her law firm has since moved to a new location, but Reich continues to pursue both passions of law and fitness.
Reich was a social worker in child welfare for 15 years prior to pursuing legal education and graduating in 2008. Her family law practice focuses on alternative dispute resolution leveraging her expertise in mediation.
