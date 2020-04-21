PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With the scare of COVID-19, a lot of people are being more diligent about cleaning their homes and offices, but are we doing it correctly? One Phoenix manicure shop says they're answering more questions about disinfecting than ever before. Now, this beauty business is teaching people how their homes can sparkle like a salon.
"OK, so, use enough wipes for the treated surface to remain visibly wet for four minutes," says Manicure Mart and Academy of Nail Technology owner, Brian McKew, as he shows us that different cleaning labels require different instructions. With his knowledge and resemblance, you could call him the real life Mr. Clean.
"So, people look and think they're getting the same chemical, the same property, they both kill germs, bacteria, funguses and viruses, but the mix ratio is different," McKew says. It becomes clear, he knows chemicals.
Although Gov. Ducey closed the beauty business on April 3 to fight the spread of coronavirus, Manicure Mart has remained open. It supplies salons with hospital-grade virucides, and the sales of gloves, masks, alcohol and disinfectants makes this place essential.
"You're out of that?" I ask him, pointing to a commercial-grade disinfectant called ‘CaviCide’. "But that's what everybody wants?" He replies, "Yes, that's what everybody wants. It's $29.95 a gallon, and that cleans everything, including your sinks, your toilets, your floors and it meets all the standards," McKew said.
Both his shop and neighboring nail tech school suffered a 50 percent loss in March. It's still surreal for him to see empty seats, because, for more than 20 years, Brian's academy has helped license and teach safety and infection prevention to aspiring nail professionals.
Now, in an empty classroom, Brian's determined to be a resource, as calls from the public are now coming in for cleaning advice. Six days a week, he'll talk dirt. And the number one question he gets? What is the difference between sanitizing and disinfecting?
"Disinfection is killing pathogens, pathogens are germs, viruses, funguses and bacteria," he says. "When sanitizing, you can do the same thing as soap and water and a cloth," he explains. “Sanitizing will kill some of the germs, but not all of the germs.”
The CDC explains the same principles. On the Centers for Disease Control website, it considers "cleaning" the "removal of dirt, germs and impurities from the surface." Sanitizing with an EPA-approved product will "lower the number of germs." Disinfecting will kill even more germs, "to lower the risk of spreading an infection."
McKew says, to be thorough, he recommends a four-step process:
- Begin with soap and water to remove dirt and grime. McKew says many cleaners will adhere to the dirt on a surface, which lowers the effectiveness of the chemical. So, the removal of the debris and dirt is essential to ensure your cleaner does its job to its full potential. So beginning with soap and water is key.
- Spray your household cleaner to disinfect. A cleaner that is approved by the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) can be used for varying germs, bacteria and viruses, including SARS-CoV-2. Spray your surface with your cleaner, but before you wipe it away, let it sit.
- Remain "wet contact." In other words, let your cleaner soak on the surface. Read the label for the recommended "wet contact" times. Some Clorox products will call for 4 minutes, while others will call for 10 minutes. Whether your product is store-bought, or commercial-grade, these same rules apply. McKew says you want to ensure full coverage of the area, and let your product sit on the surface for up to 10 minutes before you wipe it clean.
- Repeat with soap and water. For added safety to you and your family, McKew suggests this additional step to remove any leftover, dried chemicals on the surface. Remember, he says, these chemicals are toxic, and you might not want them to linger any longer on your surface, especially around pets and children.
And, McKew says, avoid the mistake of not reading the directions, and mixing chemicals incorrectly. "And if it's not followed, it's just a problem waiting to happen, not if but when," he adds. Further, when you're cleaning, don't forget the gloves, even when you're using wipes, he suggests, because these chemicals can be harsh on the skin.
For more information, the CDC offers a "how to" guide for household cleaning.
Manicure Mart and the Academy of Nail Technology is located in Phoenix at 3553 W Northern Avenue. Their phone number is (602) 995-5666.