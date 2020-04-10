SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The San Tan Valley's LifePoint Church has decided not to hold a live Easter service as originally planned. The cancelation comes after backlash from people with COVID-19 concerns.

Church volunteers got the news late Friday morning while passing out lunches to families in need. While this can come as unfortunate news, some can see why the church came to the decision. "I'm very disappointed, however, I understand," said church member Connie Zannetos.

Life Point had announced this week that despite concerns about the coronavirus and the risks involved in large groups gathering together, the congregation was planning to hold an outdoor service Easter Sunday.

Head Pastor Nathan Bentley said that several precautions were put in place, like having the service outside, requiring staff and clergy to wear masks, enforcing social distancing, and limiting the service to 300 people.

But after criticism poured in from the community and social media, the live Easter service was called off. Bentley said the live service was about bringing positivity to those who need it.

"I've seen other churches around the country, maybe want to make a stand," he said. "All we wanted was to help those that we know are suffering with depression, isolation and mental health issues."

However, Bentley still takes opposing views about the live service into consideration."The community spoke, and we hear you," said Bentley. "I don't want to push forward, and have this service and lose the community."

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said he had no problem with the church hosting an Easter service, especially if they planned to follow CDC health guidelines. The plan now is for LifePoint church to stream it's Easter service online.

"I am a big believer in the Constitution," said Lamb. "They had a First Amendment right to exercise freedom of religion, and peacefully assemble, and we were prepared to support them. But I think things worked out the way they're supposed to work out."

There are still a few other churches around the country planning to hold services on Easter. Whether they face similar backlash, we'll wait and see.