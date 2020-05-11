PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – National Salvation Army Week starts Monday through May 17. To kick off the week, Phoenix's Salvation Army along with Arizona's Family has launched a virtual donation drive to help Arizonans who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

National Salvation Army Week is annually observed immediately following Mother's Day and was first declared by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1954 – 74 years after The Salvation Army arrived in the U.S., according to a press release from the Salvation Army in Phoenix.

"The Salvation Army will continue to serve whenever and wherever we can. From emergency food, shelter, supplies, utilities assistance, and more, our team is committed to seeing our neighbors through these trying times."

All you have to do is head to their website here. Scroll down to find where you can donate. $10 will get a meal for a homeless neighbor. $25 will get a family a hygiene kit and more.

Another way to help Arizonans, you can text AZGood to 51555. You can also donate at salarmy.us/fightforgoodaz.