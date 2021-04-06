NEAR MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After ending the season early in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Salt River Tubing will soon have its opening day.
The 2021 tubing season is scheduled to start on Saturday, May 1. The cost is $19 plus tax per person, which includes a tube rental, shuttle bus ride and parking. The company will have safety protocols in place to keep everyone safe. Guests will have to wear masks when buying their tickets and renting their tubes, while on the bus and while returning the tube. Salt River Tubing also said it will have a "safe distancing" atmosphere at its main building, where the tubes are and where the buses pick up and drop off passengers. The maximum group size is 10 people.
Salt River Tubing employees will be wearing gloves and masks and they have to get their temperature checked every day. The buses will only hold 20 people per bus and will be disinfected nightly. Salt River Tubing is on Bush Highway in the Tonto National Forest. It'll be open every day from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., depending on water flow and weather. The last tube rental is at 1 p.m.
To celebrate its 41st anniversary, Salt River Tubing will host a Rocking Rodeo Roundup on Saturday, May 15.
For more information on Salt River Tubing and its rules, click/tap here.
Last year, Salt River Tubing delayed its 40th season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and opened on May 16. But it had to close due to Gov. Doug Ducey's executive order on June 29. Salt River Tubing then said in August it wouldn't reopen in 2020.