SALT RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community confirmed on Thursday its first coronavirus death. The patient was an enrolled member of the tribe and lived in the Salt River community.
“I am very sad to report the loss of one of our own community members to the coronavirus. Our prayers go out to the family on the passing of their loved one,” Martin Harvier, SRPMIC president, said in a statement. “Our SRPMIC health representatives have reached out to the family to assist and provide support.”
A local emergency declaration is still in effect in the area requiring people to stay home except for essential trips and limiting gathers to 10 or less. Other measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus include washing hands, social distancing and wearing a mask while out in public.
For more information about the coronavirus on the Salt River reservation, visit their website.
The Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community is just east of Scottsdale and its border follows the Loop 101 and Loop 202.