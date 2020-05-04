1:34 Salon owners scramble to open back up by Friday. After Gov. Ducey issued an order that salons can open Friday, many salons are working on plans to get back to work.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Governor Doug Ducey made an announcement Monday that salons and barbershops can open as soon as Friday, May 8.

"There will be public health protection, CDC guidelines at azhealth.gov. There will be reduced capacity and occupancy, enhanced sanitation, masks, physical distancing," Gov. Ducey explained.

+2 Arizona salons and barbers can reopen May 8, dine-in restaurants May 11 On Friday, May 8, barber shops and hair salons can reopen with modifications, and restaurants can reopen their dining areas on May 11.

Salons have been closed for several weeks now because of stay-at-home orders due to the pandemic. "I think everyone's just been trying to figure out when are things going to progress, where are we going from here? As a small business owner, obviously it's been very tough in trying to find funds in all the normal things to be able to keep up and running," said Loren Bennick, owner of Coiffeur Salon.

Bennick said the announcement came as a surprise and he wants to make sure he has everything ready before reopening, even if it means waiting until after May 8. "I'm still in the process of meeting with our staff, talking about all the various processes and procedures that we're going to put in place with a reopening," Bennick said. "We want to do it right. We want to make sure all of our staff is comfortable, we have everything in place that we need to be successful and people are going to be comfortable."

Bennick said they will practice similar disinfecting procedures that they already had in place before shutting down and he is going over the CDC guidelines with his staff. "Obviously as a business, we want to open sooner rather than later but we want to do it the right way," Bennick said. "We're looking forward to definitely opening our doors again."

The Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected order is in place until May 15, despite some businesses reopening. "Get your haircut, get something to eat and head home. That's where it's safest," Ducey said.