TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Barbers and beauty salons can reopen Friday here in the state but not everyone is going to be able to open in time.

Many hairdressers can’t find the necessary products they need under the guidelines from the governor’s office to keep customers and employees safe.

Salon owner Heather Aguilar has been eager to get back to work.

Salons prepare to reopen after Gov. Ducey's announcement "Obviously as a business, we want to open sooner rather than later but we want to do it the right way."

“I was at the stores yesterday and I can’t even find the bottles to put our sanitizers in,” said Aguilar. The owner of the Savvy Stylist near Rural and Elliot Roads in Tempe found out pretty quickly that the supplies she needed to reopen weren’t available.

“When I go and look at the supply list with our suppliers, out of stock, out of stock, out of stock,” said Aguilar.

Closed since the beginning of April she’s been gathering whatever cleaning products she can scavenge. “Looking online, not too bad but I mean everything is marked up, rubbing alcohol, $27.00 a bottle plus $13.00 for shipping. I mean it was $50.00 for a gallon of sanitizer,” said Aguilar.

Aguilar has no choice but to push back her reopening a full week, and that’s with help from her employees.

“One of my stylists and her mom have been so generous and she’s making masks for us,” said Aguilar.

She says she understands the need for regulations to keep people safe.

“I just think there should have been more talk, like okay, what is available for people to reopen.” But for now... come tomorrow, “we want to make sure everybody is safe and healthy.” Her chairs will have to remain empty.

As for clients, Aguilar is operating by appointment only and she is asking people wait in their cars until it’s their turn as an extra safety precaution.