CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Cave Creek travel agent is staying positive despite sales being down since the coronavirus pandemic.

"From the middle of March to the middle of April, we lost about one-and-a half million dollars in sales," said Susan Green, who owns Susan's Travel Services. "Every single day was 10 hours of people either calling us canceling, crying, yelling. It was pretty devastating."

Green has been a travel agent for 26 years and has a passion for what she does.

She said she's not giving up on the industry she loves. She started a YouTube channel and has been making videos about different destinations to keep people hopeful about future trips.

"Whether or not it increased our sales, what I hope it did was get people who were excited about traveling to be excited about traveling again," said Green.

She continues to plan trips and says Arizonans can still visit places like Mexico, Jamaica, Dominican Republic and Bora Bora.

"We only work with people who are going to give us 'cancel for any reason' insurance because no insurance company out there is covering COVID," said Green.

Sales are still down about 50%, but Green says it's better than what she saw in the spring. For people who are comfortable with traveling, she said there are many great deals.

"The other deals we're booking a ton of right now is Bora Bora and Fiji for 2021," said Green.

She's staying hopeful that the travel industry will bounce back.