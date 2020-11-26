SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Valley high school's playoff dreams have come to an end, at least for this year, thanks to another outbreak of COVID-19.

Saguaro High School in Scottsdale had a great season and was ready for a playoff run. The school was supposed to start the first round of playoffs on Friday. But the school says several varsity players tested positive for COVID-19 this week, bringing an end to the Sabercats' 2020 season.

Saguaro (5-1), ranked third in the AIA Open Division rankings, was scheduled to host No. 6 Salpointe Catholic High School (Tucson) Friday in the first round of the post-season.

The Sabercats had not been practicing this week while they waited for the results of COVID-19 testing. But Saguaro head football coach Jason Mohns was forced to inform his team Thanksgiving morning that the game is now canceled.

“I am heartbroken for all of our players, coaches, trainers, staff and family members who have sacrificed and persevered through one of the most difficult times of all of our lives," Mohns said in a statement. "I am especially devastated for our seniors, who have given so much to our program, but have lost so many of the experiences and opportunities that make our program great.”

“Our players have done everything we asked of them to stay safe and protect their season. I tell our boys all the time to focus on controlling what we can control. This outcome was out of our control. As the head coach of the Saguaro football program, I want to tell you that I am as proud as ever of the players and people involved with our team,” Mohns continued.

The Sabercats had already had several of their games canceled this season because of COVID-19 outbreaks on teams they were scheduled to face.

Saguaro was not the only school's football team affected by COVID-19. Many other Valley high schools found themselves facing canceled games, team quarantines and shortened seasons.

Despite the abrupt end to the 2020 football season, Saguaro principal Ann Achtziger says she's proud of the way the Sabercats dealt with adversity this year and is grateful to the coaches.

"What our student-athletes learned along the way about perseverance and commitment to a common purpose, both on and off the field, will be of such value as they graduate from Saguaro and move on to whatever is next," she said. "In the end, I know our Sabercats will come out ahead."