PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's hard to imagine a spring without high school baseball.

As schools across Arizona have been canceled for the rest of the school year, many high school senior athletes won't get the chance to compete. Five Saguaro senior baseball players are thankful for the time they had together. What makes the sport special is different for everyone.

"I think maybe the team atmosphere around the whole thing," Saguaro senior Joel Rubin said.

When news broke that their senior baseball season was no longer happening, Rubin had an unexpected response.

"I thought back and kind of realized a lot of people have lost a lot more than we’ve lost with just baseball," Rubin said. "A lot of people lost their jobs. A lot of people lost a lot of money. And a lot of people could’ve even lost loved ones, so that was kind of grounding to at least be like, 'We're all safe. At least we're all here and all of my friends are OK."

"We're lucky to have what we have and to even have played baseball at the level that we did, it was special," said Saguaro senior Joey Harmon.

While their high school season may be over, many of the Saguaro baseball players have plans to compete at the next level. Some are attending the University of Pacific of Oregon, others are attending Army, and one is attending Scottsdale Community College.

"You’re thankful that you get to keep playing in college because then it kinda sinks in that some of your best friends, this was their last chance to play baseball and it's over and just taken from them. So, definitely lucky," Harmon said.