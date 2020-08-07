HOLBROOK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Arizona’s Family continues to talk with school leaders across the state.

On Friday, we spoke with the superintendent of Holbrook Unified School District, Dr. Robert Koerperich who said his district is being forced to think outside the box because they do not have widespread internet access.

“I believe this does have the opportunity to change the landscape of education,” he said.

HUSD is located in rural Northeast Arizona, with students living on and off of the Navajo Nation.

The district started its remote learning on August 3, and went to a four-day school week on top of remote learning, making it an academic year like no other.

"We're resilient profession, and it's actually one of the challenges that we never anticipated that we would never have wanted to be part of," he said.

With a lack of widespread internet, families are having to find wifi hotspots in the area.

Arizona schools implementing 14 most common COVID-19 safety protocols In addition to figuring out the monumental tasks of which learning options to offer and how to logistically implement them successfully, they also had to figure out how to provide in-person learning safely.

"We have wifi hotspots and all of our school locations and there's many throughout northern Arizona," he said.

The district is working to get more hotspots across the district to help families out.

Dr. Koerperich said given an unusual school year, one thing is for sure, “it's been amazing to be a roadrunner right now. The support that we've had within our school community, our parents, and the Navajo Nation. One thing about rural education is that when there are challenging times people come together, and it's been amazing experience for me as a superintendent I know our staff feels the love from our community, and we're in this together."