SUPERIOR (3TV/CBS 5) – The COVID-19 pandemic is hitting governments hard mainly due to a drop in sales tax revenue.

In rural Arizona, communities are making sure they are not left out of any additional relief funding coming from the federal government.

Superior Mayor Mila Besich is working hard to keep her town functioning during the pandemic.

"I think the biggest thing is that we don't know the full economic fallout, and everybody is moving along carefully and cautiously as best we can," Mayor Besich said.

She says her town is still working to recover from the Great Recession a decade ago. She said they were starting to make strides forward, then the pandemic hit.

"Now we're like OK, we don't want to make the mistakes that were made during the recession. So we're trying to make sure that we have enough of a nest egg," she said. "But the reality is small towns have a hard time building up reserves that can get us through these very lean times."

She says the Pinal County Emergency Operations Center has been vital in getting her town the resources they need. At the same time, she's been working closely with other mayors across the state.

The Town of Superior, along with other communities across the state, could face even more financial shortfalls since Senate Republicans aren't including additional local funds to supplement the CARES Act from earlier this year.

However, "The Heroes Act," a bill House Democrats passed months ago, would have offered her town an additional $1.5 million over the next two years.

"The only way we are going to move through this and get Arizona back on the status that we were at is if we all come together and work together," she said. "We have to be willing to do some hard things and be inconvenience for a little bit to make sure that our state is healthy, and most importantly that we all take a step back and realize everything that we've learned and how do we create education systems that work across the state that we have funding systems that work across the state."

So far, the town is operating with a deficit of up to $100,000.