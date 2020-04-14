MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A popular sports bar in east Mesa is helping keep health care workers in the Valley fed.
R.T. O'Sullivan's Sports Bar & Grill teamed up with Stafford Crane Group and Image Roofing to make 100 wraps and sandwiches on Tuesday and delivered them to the intensive care unit at Banner Baywood Heart Hospital. RTO's will then deliver another 100 wraps and sandwiches to Mercy Gilbert Medical Center on Wednesday and Banner Gateway Medical Center on Thursday. The owner of RTO's said it's a win-win.
"Hopefully, little things like this will help and keep the door open and keep stuff like that going for another couple weeks until we get back open, and we get through this together as a group," said Ray O'Sullivan.
He said he's keeping about three to four people employed during this tough time that is especially tough for small businesses.
Two weeks ago, RTO's made 880 meals for the nonprofit St. Vincent de Paul. Last week, they donated food to dispatchers and 911 call takers for the Mesa Fire and Medical Department.
"Any other company out there that would like to do something like that, we are welcome, we would like them to reach out to me and I'll take care of the rest," said O'Sullivan.