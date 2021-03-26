WADDELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Some can’t stop working to get the vaccine. Some can’t get to the vaccination sites.
This is especially true for our essential workers out in the agriculture fields, which is why this week has been life-changing for them. Thursday and Friday, Rousseau Farms teamed up with other West Valley farms to get migrant workers vaccinated.
“We harvest lettuce usually eight hours a day,” said Daniel Garcia Gonzalez. “We’ve got a whole family to feed so we’ve got to be out there working regardless.”
Gonzelez works on the Rousseau Farms location in Scottsdale, handling the produce in the fields day in and day out.
“This is really essential for us to get the vaccine because we’re out there in the world touching all the produce and everything, so we’ve gotta be 100%,” said Gonzalez.
But for so many of them, getting to the vaccine wasn’t feasible, so that’s where a partnership began.
“They said we have the vaccines, and I said well I have the volunteers, and then my friend said I have the farms,” said Dr. Ruth Franks Snedecor.
Dr. Franks Snedecor with Banner University and University of Arizona College of Medicine got her volunteers in place, and Rousseau Farms, based in Waddell, teamed up with eight or nine other West Valley farms.
During two days, they provided about 1,100 migrant farmworkers and employees the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“There’s an enormous amount of relief of bridging the gap a little bit between vaccine inequity that we see, and just being a part of that,” said Dr. Franks Snedecor.
“They’re just so excited. I was honestly nervous they wouldn’t want to get it and we’ve had such a great turnout,” said Kami Weddle, the director of food safety for Rousseau Farms
The workers were so thankful. John Morgan is a mechanic on the farms and tends to equipment pulled behind the tractor.
“Never stopped. Six days a week, seven days a week. It never stops,” Morgan said. “It’s great that we have this opportunity.”
Even with masks, it wasn’t hard to see the smiles of joy and relief. Rousseau Farms said they plan to do more of these pop-up vaccine events, depending on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine supply. Their goal is to get more agriculture workers in the Valley vaccinated as soon as possible.