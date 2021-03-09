PUERTO PEÑASCO, MEXICO (3TV/CBS 5) - The “farm to table” movement is the latest craze in the restaurant business. Just south of the Arizona border, down in Rocky Point, it's more like "sea to table" in minutes.
Ostionera El Barco is attached to the oldest and only women-owned oyster farm in Puerto Penasco, where they shuck each order just minutes after being pulled from a sparkling lagoon off the Sea of Cortez. A cooperative made up of 16 women has kept this traditional sea farm operational for three decades.
Now that beaches are open, locals and tourists have been keeping this highly-rated beach restaurant busy.
But it also might be due to the new neighbors, Puerto Penassco Sandboarding, run by a couple of award-winning boarders, who sketched out their new business on a napkin. Emmanuel Ortega and Luis Nuñez turned the massive, rolling sand dunes next to the oyster farm into their own sports park, with clients creating instant social media posts as they ride converted snowboards down the smooth dunes.
Ten-year-olds have this sport mastered after one try. Their dads, not so much.
Despite the pandemic, they have a message for anyone hesitant to visit.
Lizette Ibarra, the Director of the Puerto Penesco Convention and Visitors Bureau translates for the duo, "Come to Rocky Point and visit us! This is your Rocky Point. Live this experience with the sandboarding. It is healthy sporting activity!"
With limited help from the Mexican federal government, it's been an economic struggle for these new business and others across Arizona's beach town, but according to Keith Allen, president of the Rocky Point Business Coalition, the tourist-dependent region took the pandemic serious from day one.
"When COVID-19 first hit, the city was shut down for several months. I could not leave as a full-time resident. There are still a lot of sanitation tunnels in town in place at several businesses. We take COVID-19 very seriously. COVID cases have been much lower here than they have been up in the Phoenix metropolitan area," said Allen.
Allen, and the developer he works for, has millions riding on keeping tourists from Arizona and around the globe coming.
"We have sold 19 condos so far this year. The market is on fire," Allen remarks enthusiastically.
Encantame Towers-Playa Encanto is the largest development project going for the city right now. The 24-story, three-tower luxury condo project is visual proof the economy is coming back.
"The reason Encantame Towers is doing so well is our buildings are 24 stories tall. The views are unprecedented. Everything existing in Rocky Point beachfront is 12 stories. Also, our amenities, rooftop pools, golf simulators, we are developing a driving range. We are also putting in the first Starbucks, but there is absolutely an opportunity to invest here to make money," Allen said.
Allen says the decades-long relationship with Arizonans is still extremely important.
"I really truly believe, the people here really appreciate all the Americans coming down. Tourism is a big, driving factor-this is what the economy is all about in Rocky Point. So the local residents really appreciate all the Americans coming down and what they do for them," remarked Allen.
For locals, COVID-19 is just another bump in the road for this scrappy beach town, now transitioning to a regional player in the ocean resort community.
"We got a beautiful beach. We’ve got an excellent desert!" proclaims the ever- jubilant Hector Vazquez del Mercado, president of the Convention and Visitors Bureau. But he's also general manager of the Las Palomas Beach & Golf Resort, the jewel of Sandy Beach. And right now, it's all about keeping up with protocols.
Those virus protocols start with your shoes, stepping onto sanitized mats before stepping indoors, then thermal temperature scans by a camera. You then get your temperature taken by hand to enter every restaurant where you sit down, usually in an open-air area, with your silverware sealed in a plastic bag. Cleaners are everywhere because of course, they want Americans to feel safe and happy.
"We live for the tourism and for us, it is very important to comply to these protocols. The border is open; it is not closed. You don't need any special permit to come or to come back to the states," said Vazquez.
He also mentioned something unique about being close to the water when you are still working from home.
"You can come and do your home office, or your home school or even your boat office. You can rent a boat and go on a day working on the sea. It will be a spectacular experience you will enjoy and be the envy of all your friends and family!" Vazquez added.
And it seems like his efforts are working. The resort became the first in the state of Sonora to the safe travel certification from the World Travel and Tourism Council.
"Right now, you can feel free and safe. We want the people to keep coming. We want our staff to be safe. We want everyone who visit Penasco or Rocky Point as you say to feel secure,” Vazquez added.