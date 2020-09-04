PUERTO PENASCO, MEXICO (3TV/CBS 5) - The Puerto Peñasco Business Coalition says condos and beachfront properties are booked up for the holiday weekend and visitors can enjoy Rocky Point safely with guidelines in place.

"This particular weekend, every condo here is rented. Every beachfront home is rented, and it would be almost impossible to get a place last minute, except I believe there's several hotels in town that might not be beach front that might still have accommodations," said Keith Allen, a founding member of the Puerto Peñasco Business Coalition, which promotes tourism to Rocky Point.

The beach destination slowly reopened for tourists about a month ago.

"It's been phenomenal. We are getting a lot of--not only people from the Phoenix metropolitan area. We're getting people from Las Vegas, Nevada. We're seeing a lot of people from Southern California as well," Allen said. "Rocky Point is really the best-kept secret. We're only one hour from the U.S. border and a lot of people seem to gravitate to Cancun, Cabo, those other things. And with the advent of COVID, we are a driving destination. So I think that's important to a lot of people right now because they don't feel comfortable getting in an airplane so we're actually seeing an increase in first-time visitors."

While the CDC urges people to avoid non-essential travel, Allen says tourism is essential to them.

"The whole economy is derived off of tourism, whether it's rentals of condos, hotels, the servers at restaurants, the maids that clean the rooms," Allen explained. "The federal government has decided that tourism is essential to this city so they've allowed it, but obviously with the protocols in place and the checkpoint and all that." Allen says there is a checkpoint just north of Puerto Peñasco where people will get their temperature taken and they will randomly test people for COVID-19. "We also have a checkpoint at the beach that is for public access. That is for someone who is not staying at a resort on the beach. If you're staying at a resort on the beach, you can simply walk onto the beach," he says. "They do require a face mask when you walk onto the beach but then once you're there, you can take it off and go swimming, snorkel, take a stroll on the beach."

Restaurants will also be operating at 70% capacity with physical distancing. Live music will not be inside venues, but there will be live music outdoors. "We also have sanitation for the soles of everyone's shoes. So if you walk into a business, you're required to step on a pad that disinfects your feet and you step on another pad to dry it off," Allen explained. "A lot of Phoenix residents are coming down saying they're very impressed with all the protocols in place." Allen says Rocky Point is doing everything they can to prevent a surge in cases. "So obviously there is a concern in the back of everyone's mind but between the protocols of entering into a business, making sure the masks are worn, the sanitation of the feet, and making sure that no one enters the city that has any symptoms whatsoever, we feel pretty confident that that will not occur."

For more information, you can visit this website.