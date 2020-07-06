PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona officially topped 100,000 COVID-19 cases Monday, and the numbers continue to climb. The health pandemic is also having an impact on Arizonans with other health-related issues.
Kacie McSorley can't walk, and is still in a lot of pain after screws were placed in her ankle back in January to help with her rheumatoid arthritis.
The 30-year-old Glendale woman badly needs another surgery, but it's been put on hold because of the coronavirus crisis.
"This surgery would allow me to go and start getting physical therapy done, so I can get my ankle stronger," said McSorley. "Having to delay the surgery also delays that part of the healing process."
Thousands of non-essential medical procedures are being postponed again because of Arizona's skyrocketing number of COVID-19 cases.
A lack of hospital beds, health care workers, and ICU units has forced medical facilities to reexamine what patients they can treat and which ones have to wait.
Dr. Ross Goldberg is president of the Arizona Medical Association, and vice-chair of surgery for Valleywise Health.
"There is a genuine concern that at some point we could hit the top ceiling of our resources," said Goldberg. "We don't know when that will be, and we are not there yet, but we don't want to find out when that is. We want to make sure we can have enough resources available for everyone."
Another problem the COVID-19 pandemic is causing is that it's keeping people who need medical attention away from emergency rooms. Some patients are scared to go to the hospital because they're afraid of catching the coronavirus, Goldberg said.
"If you have a heart attack and sit at home and think it will go away on its own, that's not the way to approach it," said Goldberg. "You need to come in and get taken care of because it can get a lot worse. You still need to seek medical care when it's appropriate."
The state has not officially banned elective surgeries, but most Valley hospitals have stopped doing non-essential, elective procedures. Each hospital is using its own discretion to determine whether a specific surgery is needed, said Goldberg.