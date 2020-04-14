QUAIL CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A retirement community in southern Arizona has been working hard to make masks for people in need, stepping up to help during the COVID-19 crisis.

"These are ladies that love to quilt," volunteer Karen Baker said. The women of Quail Creek, a retirement community near Tucson, are sewing masks for people in hospitals and essential workplaces.

In the last four weeks, the group has sewn more than 1,300 masks, with 400 sewn this week. The homemade masks are going to various healthcare organizations and essential organizations across the state.

The masks are being well received by those who are using them. "You know we've been getting just tremendous, overwhelming feedback on how grateful people are," Bakers said. "You know what I've really heard is this gives us meaning something to do to keep ourselves busy."

If you'd like to donate materials to help the group make masks, contact Noreen Melchert at Nmelchert89@gmail.com.