PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The call to get the country vaccinated is being answered by a former Phoenix nurse in her 60s. She's stepping out of retirement and back onto the frontlines.
"I would like to say I was called to arms, so called to arms in the general sense of it's your arm," said Leigh Naig.
Naig moved to Phoenix to work at St. Joseph Hospital and Medical Center in the 1980s. "And I stayed there for 37 years and four months until the day I retired November 1st," said Naig. But COVID-19 convinced her to go back to work.
"I wanted to do something that I can continue supporting the nursing staff and medical staff in the hospitals," said Naig. She's now volunteering for the Maricopa County Health Department, giving up to 20 hours a week and vaccinating hundreds herself.
"Initially, it was a little scary because I am of the age group that was a higher risk," said Naig. "But I find it so rewarding; the people are so appreciative it is a phenomenal thing they're doing. I'm just putting that needle in their arm."
Even though Naig is working for free, you get paid by the people you save in her words. "Doing it for your family, doing for your neighbor and loved ones," said Naig.
Giving back to a career and co-workers that, for decades, gave her so much.
"That's my gift to them, and them to us," said Naig.