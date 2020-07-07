MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The family of retired Air Force Col. Leo M. Terrrill says the 83-year-old died Monday after becoming sick with the coronavirus.
"He'll be missed. And he'll never be forgotten," said his son Marshall Terrill.
Marshall says his father, known by everyone as Mike, leaves behind four adult children and a wife of more than six decades.
"She was 18 and he was 21 when they got married. And they've been married for 62 years. And those two were joined at the hip," Marshall said.
Marshall says his mother Carolyn was with her husband as he died of COVID-19.
"She made the decision to go into the room with him and expose herself. She said, 'I don't care, I'm going to be by your dad's side. If I die I'm going to go with him,'" said Marshall.
Marshall says his mother is now getting tested for coronavirus and is in quarantine. Meanwhile, the family is remembering Mike for a life well-lived.
"He was the product of an incredible era," Marshall said.
Growing up in the Globe-Miami area, Mike was an avid baseball player. He even made it into the farm system for the Baltimore Orioles.
"And then, he decides that he's going to join the Army. And he goes to Korea for a couple of years," Marshall said.
Mike would then join the Air Force, serving in Vietnam and earning the rank of colonel during his 22 years in the branch.
"He was very, very proud of this country. He loved the military," Marshall said.
It was a love second on to his love of family.
"He loved his parents, he loved his children, he loved his grandchildren, we were starting to get great-grandchildren," Marshall said.
Marshall says his father always prepared his children for his eventual passing, even recently joking that he was past his "expiration date." Mike even prepared some of his funeral arrangements in advance, requesting that "Great Balls of Fire" by Jerry Lee Lewis be played at his funeral, and picking out Bible verses for his children to read. Still, it didn't lessen the blow when Carolyn called her children to say that their father had died after becoming sick with COVID-19.
"The thing that I'm going to miss the most is to just be able to call him on the phone and say, 'Hey what are you doing?' Cuz he always had something going on," Marshall said.
But what this family does have is a lifetime-full of memories and extensive notes that Mike would jot down and send out to the family via email. One of Mike's notes in April compared his past experiences to the coronavirus pandemic.
"This is much more restrictive and the impact is much more than any of the other shortages we have experienced," Mike wrote in an email to family members. "Shelter in place. Comparable to some edicts in WWII."
But Mike ended his note with positives.
"We have the internet. We can communicate. We can order online. We can worship online," Mike said. "Stay safe. Let's see if May or June is when we return to some degree of normalcy."