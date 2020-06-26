TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Restaurant Week is underway and this year, because of the pandemic, you don't have to dine-in. You can pick up the special priced menu to go! It's giving a much-needed boost to local restaurants. And you still have time to indulge in the deals this weekend.

“We're all kind of scrambling and real nervous about what next week looks like if, if not tomorrow,” said Julian Wright of the Pedal Haus.

He says they survived the shutdown and were bouncing back quite well until this recent surge of coronavirus case.

“Our sales were actually up 6% for the first two weeks of June and then the beginning of last week, so about 10 to 12 days ago, it seemed like the bottom fell out and sales dropped 40%, “said Wright.

So Arizona Restaurant Week could not have come at a better time and the Pedal Haus decided to participate for the first time ever.

“We did it because we're looking for whatever revenue we can generate right now,” said Wright.

And Pedal Haus Tempe is only one of more than 100 local restaurants participating and benefiting this year. Phx Beer Co. is also offering a special menu for dine-in and take out.

“We have seen new guests coming in well aware of it, even among our regulars, so it gives them an opportunity to try things that they haven't had before,” said Richard Stark with Phx Beer Co.

And many of those guests are coming in for the very first time.

“We have seen new guests come in, especially last weekend when it kicked off,” said Stark.

That is what Restaurant Week is all about, generating new business and never has that been more of a challenge or more important than it is today.

“An awesome way to get out and try new places and obviously we could all use the support both moral and financial,” said Wright,

There are all kinds of food to choose from, including Italian, Mexican, Seafood, American, Steak, Southwestern and more. It’s the best way to try a new place, support a locally owned restaurant and get a great deal.

For 10 days, June 18-28, more than 100 restaurants in the Phoenix area will feature three-course menus, highlighting some of their signature dishes, and in some cases, entirely new dishes.

The pricing is typically $33 or $44 depending on the restaurant and includes an appetizer, entree and dessert. Some restaurants include beer or wine, while others have their Arizona Restaurant Week menus priced for two people.

Visit www.arizonarestaurantweek.com to see all the restaurants participating and their menus.