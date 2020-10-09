RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL (3TV/CBS5) -- A Brazilian restaurant has opened a new outdoor dining space amid the coronavirus pandemic, offering small dining "cabins." The cabins allow diners to maintain a safe social distance from other guests.
Inspired by Dutch restaurants with a similar design, ''Sushi das Artes'' offers 30 private cabins, built with wooden frames and transparent acrylic ceiling.
The cabins are located on the edge of a candlelit lake in a green area measuring almost 10,000 square feet. A maximum of four people can be accommodated into each cabin. Golf carts even whisk guests from their cabins to the bathroom.
The menu was created by chef Maciel Paiva, who works inside an area fitted in middle of the premises. Restaurant partner Felipe Palermo said the cozy dining areas aim to help make guests feel comfortable and secure.
On October 6, Brazil registered 41,906 new cases of coronavirus, the highest number for a single day since Sept. 11, the Health Ministry said.