TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Tempe’s Housing Department can provide immediate assistance to income-eligible Tempe residents. Assistance is first come first serve.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is making federal HOME tenant-based rental assistance (TBRA) funds available to meet needs for urgent housing assistance across the country.
Money is available through Dec. 31.
As a participating jurisdiction in the HOME program, the City of Tempe has access to more than $460,000 in rent assistance. The city’s Housing Department anticipates that it will help as many as 50 families with the funds.
Details of the rental assistance effort include:
- The emergency funds can be used for rent, security deposits and utilities
- Assistance will be capped at $10,000 per eligible household
- All rental assistance payments will be made directly to landlords
- Families must pay 30 percent of their current income towards their rental payment
- Federal unemployment benefit of $600 per week is not considered income
- Landlords must be willing to sign a contract with the city’s Housing Department
- Residents cannot be receiving rental assistance from any other agency; other restrictions apply.
Residents can find more information about applying for assistance at tempe.gov/housing