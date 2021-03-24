CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - There’s a new round of emergency rental assistance for people who have fallen behind during the pandemic, but apparently there aren’t very many people applying for it so far.

The Department of Economic Security has up to $3,500 a month available to people in 12 of the more rural Arizona counties to pay for past and future rent. So few people have applied for the assistance that DES is sending out 50,000 emails to people who might need the help.

What started out as a 4-month moratorium on evictions this time last year has been extended several times. Currently, barring another extension, evictions could start again in April.

“What you have is a situation where some tenants are behind on rent for many, many months, and the issue is that these landlords are going to have a very difficult time collecting on any type of court judgment,” said real estate attorney Benjamin Gottlieb.

Emergency rental assistance from DES requires communication from both renter and landlord. The department has gotten 1,200 applications for the financial aid, but only 350 of those were completed by both the landlord and the tenant.

Gottlieb says he feels like landlords have been somewhat overlooked during the pandemic. “Most people think the landlord as the wealthy, money-collecting person, but in a lot of cases it's somebody who's trying to make ends meet, trying to make their mortgage payment,” he said.

That’s why in places like Chandler, the landlord can even apply on behalf of the tenant to get the ball rolling. “Perhaps your tenant doesn't know that they could be bringing in rent that will also benefit you, of course,” said Community Resources Manager Riann Balch.

The city has almost $8 million to help people who have fallen behind. “This source of funding allows us to pay up to 12 months in arrears and then up to 3 months forward,” Balch said.

And the help doesn’t have to come for all 15 months at once, either. Say you apply for and receive 3 months of rental assistance, but you still aren’t back on your feet after those three months; you can reapply and get a few more months’ worth of help, up to 15 months total.

Chandler’s rental assistance can help pay for past due utilities, too – good news in a place where water shutoffs will resume in May.

“We could avoid all that by just coming in and applying for assistance and hopefully we can pay the whole water bill off,” Balch said. She also encourages people to apply for the money even if they’re not sure whether they qualify because they might qualify for some other form of financial help. Chandler even has a team of people who can help you with the application.