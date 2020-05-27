TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Local Mexican eatery, Someburros, is giving away 5,000 free meals at Tempe Diablo Stadium today.
Anyone who needs a free meal can show up at the stadium today from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Someburros will provide hot, boxed meals for drive-thru pickup.
The meals will be given out at the west parking lot. Cars can pull up one at a time and will be given up to six meals per vehicle, no questions asked. Each Someburros box will include their famous bean and cheese burro, side of Nana Isabel’s rice, chips and their award-winning hot sauce.
“Community has been important to us at Someburros for over 33 years. A strong community is what helped us keep our first location going in 1986 when we needed it, and now it is the right thing to do for us to give back to that same community when they need it,” said Tim Vasquez, co-owner of the family-owned and operated business. “This is a difficult time for all of us, but we need to come together and help each other out in our time of need. That’s what strong communities do.”
The meals will go fast and only while supplies last, so Someburros is encouraging guests to get there as close to 3 p.m. as possible.
For more information on Someburros, go to someburros.com