PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Phoenix is trying to prevent the spread of coronavirus with its latest move. City officials are restricting access to city buildings and facilities in downtown.
Only people with appointments will be able to go inside Phoenix City Hall, the Calvin C. Goode Municipal Building, and the Public Transit Department administration building. Those with appointments will go through security and meet a department representative on the first floor. Visitors without an appointment with city staff will be provided an information sheet with phone numbers to call to make an appointment, as well as a list of online resources
These are added to the services that have already been impacted. Libraries are closed, City Council Meetings are audience-free, and Phoenix Municipal Court has continued all criminal jury trials through March 31. For a complete list of impacted services, click/tap here.
Online requests for city services, such as water main breaks or trash pick-up, can be submitted at phoenix.gov/atyourservice.
Phoenicians can also check out this page for more resources during the coronavirus pandemic.