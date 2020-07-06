PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) The non-profit Foundation for Senior Living is distributing $2 million in rental and utility assistance for people affected by COVID-19.

But the help isn't just for seniors.

Arizona now reports 101,441 COVID-19 cases statewide, 1,810 deaths According to AZDHS, there are 3,352 new coronvirus cases reported and one new death. That brings Arizona's totals to 101,441 and 1,801 respectively.

"We help adults of any age of any population. We do not discriminate," said Nancy Silva Gray, a Program Director at the Foundation for Senior Living.

The money comes from the CARES Act and is available to anyone living in Phoenix.

Each family can receive up to $2,000 for rent, mortgages, and utility bills.

"They've been calling, reaching out for help, just feeling desperate," Silva Gray said of her clients.

The program will run through Dec. 30th, but Silva Gray says they're trying to distribute the money to those in need as fast as possible.

For those interested in applying for help, people can call 602-285-0505 ext. 180 or email carebydesign@fsl.org. There's also a dedicated website for the Foundation for Senior Living's COVID-19 response.