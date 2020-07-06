The non-profit Foundation for Senior Living is distributing $2 million in rental and utility assistance for people affected by COVID-19.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) The non-profit Foundation for Senior Living is distributing $2 million in rental and utility assistance for people affected by COVID-19. 

But the help isn't just for seniors. 

"We help adults of any age of any population. We do not discriminate," said Nancy Silva Gray, a Program Director at the Foundation for Senior Living. 

The money comes from the CARES Act and is available to anyone living in Phoenix. 

Each family can receive up to $2,000 for rent, mortgages, and utility bills. 

"They've been calling, reaching out for help, just feeling desperate," Silva Gray said of her clients. 

The program will run through Dec. 30th, but Silva Gray says they're trying to distribute the money to those in need as fast as possible. 

For those interested in applying for help, people can call 602-285-0505 ext. 180 or email carebydesign@fsl.org. There's also a dedicated website for the Foundation for Senior Living's COVID-19 response. 

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you