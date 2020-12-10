PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For healthcare workers, this pandemic is taking a toll on their mental health.
Dr. Arya Chowdhury works at several hospitals throughout the Valley, and she says she's doing something to help her colleagues struggling during this time.
"A lot of healthcare professionals, including myself, are experiencing anxiety, hopelessness," said Chowdhury.
Friday is her 33rd birthday, but she'll be the one gifting tools to people going through those emotions.
"I found various techniques that are very useful to me, and what I have done is created a judgement-free space for us to come together to support one another, and I'll be sharing tools that I found really useful to me," said Chowdhury. "It ranges from meditation to yoga, to just having a space to share what's going on."
She created the website draryachowdhury.com for health care professionals like her.
Friday, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Arizona time, she's hosting her first online mindfulness event for all health care professionals, including paramedics, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and physicians.
They've spent this year healing others, and now, Dr. Chowdhury says it's time for her colleagues to heal themselves.
"My vision is to have a community where we all feel supported, accepted, loved, and we can help each other truly heal," said Chowdhury. "No one can understand us better than the people that are in it."
During the seminar, health care workers can share their stories and heal together. Chowdhury will also be sharing meditation, breathing and yoga tips that worked for her.
"There's a sense of community, mutual understanding, knowing that you're not alone, and there are others out there going through the same exact thing," said Chowdhury.
She has several dates and times listed on her website where you can sign up for a seminar.