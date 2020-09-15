PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kitchen on the Street is an organization that has helped Arizonans in need long before the coronavirus pandemic. Now, they're stepping up even more to help those who have become unemployed due to COVID-19.
Kitchen on the Street is known for handing out "Bags of Hope" which are backpacks full of food given to children to take home to their families. Now, Kitchen on the Street is pivoting to help in other areas.
They have provided a place on their website where people can find help with paying their rent or mortgage, unemployment resources, food assistance and assistance with utility bills.
"Now more than ever, people are in need of additional services that can influence food insecurity," said Lisa Scarpinato, found of Kitchen on the Street.
Find more information on resources and how to donate or volunteer at kitchenonthestreet.org