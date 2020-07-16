PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County has started a new rent assistance program for those who live outside of Phoenix or Mesa and have been affected by the pandemic.

According to a press release from the County, the program could help up to 6,000 households with rent. The program is funded by the CARES Act and will be delivered through local Community Action Programs.

The Board of Supervisors allocated $30 million for the program, which they say would offer about 6,000 households up to three months of rent, paid directly to landlords. Some households may also qualify for utility assistance, another area of concern during the summer months.

"We want to keep as many people in their homes as possible because we know that family stability, safety, and health begin with a roof over someone’s head," said Bruce Liggett, Director of the Maricopa County Human Services Department. "We understand the urgency and ask for people’s patience as we try to assist as many households as we can."

The program began on July 13, a little over a week before the moratorium on evictions ends on July 22.

The County said assistance will be delivered through 11 local public and nonprofit community action programs in two areas. The funds have been allocated based on the percent of potentially eligible people in each area.

The County says Phoenix and Mesa residents are not eligible because those cities have already received significant funding through the CARES Act.

Maricopa County says the program is designed to reach individuals and families who might otherwise not get help. Eligibility for the program is set at the area median income, about $65,000 for a family of three. There is a set payment amount of $1,500 per month for up to three months. The money can go to past due or owed rent between March and December 2020.

HOW TO APPLY

Go to the County's website: Maricopa.gov/COVIDRentHelp or contact the local Community Action Program in your area for an appointment. An in-person interview is NOT required.

Applicants will need to submit:

Evidence of financial hardship due to COVID-19

Applicant photo

Lease agreement

Total household income

When applying, households will also be considered for federal utility assistance and may be eligible for other local services and supports.

For more information on rental assistance go to Maricopa.gov/COVIDRentHelp

For more information on help with utility bills, go to Maricopa.gov/HelpwithBills