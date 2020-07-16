As the pandemic continues to put a strain on resources for families across Arizona, Larry H. Miller Dealerships is stepping up to help.

On Wednesday, they announced the "Driven to Assist" food drive to support St. Mary’s Food Bank in Phoenix and the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona in Tucson. From July 20-31, Larry H. Miller Dealerships will be encouraging its employees and the public to help fill a vehicle in each of its 13 dealerships across the greater Phoenix area and Tucson with nonperishable food items.

“We know the pandemic is causing additional stress and forcing more families into food insecurity, so we’re rallying our dealership employees and inviting the public and other local businesses to join us in collecting food for those in need at the most fundamental level,” said Pat Kroneberger, senior vice president of operations, Larry H. Miller Dealerships.

Among the most needed items are peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables, canned meats (tuna, chicken, and beef), and bottled water.

Donations to St. Mary’s Food Bank will go towards their Backpack Program, which helps sustain children with meals when they’re not able to access school meal programs, as well as their general food bank. Donations to Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will go towards their children’s food pantry and their general food bank distribution.

For those opting to donate online, monetary donations can be made for St. Mary’s Food Bank here and Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona here.

Driven to Assist campaign locations