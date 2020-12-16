PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - While hospital leaders are relieved a COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in the Valley with health care workers first in line to get it, they say the situation inside their facilities will get worse before it gets better.

Hospitals are doing a delicate balancing act to find available rooms and resources for patients and still maintain overall care.

Dr. Michael White, Chief Clinical Officer for Valleywise Health, says their ICUs were full this week. By Wednesday morning, they were able to free up just three ICU beds.

“Patients improved, we were able to move them into other parts of the hospital and now have some capacity,” said White.

Abrazo Health said it has capacity and it will make rapid adjustments when needed.

Hospitals across the state have had to rely on the Arizona Surge Line to find available beds and equipment. The most recent data provided by the Arizona Department of Health Services shows patient transfers shot up in November, an indicator hospitals are stretched thin.

“We’re seeing a number of transfers through the surge line,” says White. “The surge line continues to be quite effective in helping us load-balance around the health care systems to make sure not any one spot is getting overwhelmed.”

As of Wednesday, Valleywise was caring for more than 90 COVID-19 patients. Banner is expected to give its capacity update later this week, while Honor Health says it does not provide that data because “the numbers continually fluctuate.”

Valleywise says it expect cases to peak in January and has received additional nurses to help on the frontlines. Banner says their facilities are staffed up but they face challenges as the pandemic takes its toll on their health care workers. Abrazo Health said it has been active in nurse recruitment and retention and is filling health care positions to meet its needs.

As public health leaders prepare for a massive operation to get health care workers vaccinated against COVID-19, it is unclear how many will sign up for the shot. So far Honor Health and Valleywise have said they are not mandating the vaccine for their employees. Dr. White said, however, Valleywise is “strongly encouraging it.”