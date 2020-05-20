PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona is hosting a virtual job fair today, May 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
The job fair will connect job seekers with employers across the Valley. Job seekers will be able to ask questions of the companies participating, including Viola and Goodwill.
"This is our second virtual hiring event in the Phoenix area, and all employers have positions available," said Courtney Nelson, the vice president of marketing and communications at Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona. "At the conclusion of the event, job seekers will be instructed to email their resumes to our team, so we can connect them with each employer they wish to speak with. Then, on May 22, the employers will be conducting job interviews from the virtual event."
Job seekers should dress professionally, find a quiet location, and test their equipment beforehand. To register, click here.
If you need help preparing for the job fair or can't make it this time, call 602-545-4444 or visit mycareeradvisor.com for career resources like resume development assistance, practice with mock interviews, and more information about classes and webinars to connect you to your next job.