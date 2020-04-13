PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona has reopened four career centers across the state to help job seekers amid COVID-19 unemployment and closures.

The goal of reopening the career centers is to provide job seekers with computers and internet access.

"We are committed to helping the community during this uncertain time," said Courtney Nelson, vice president marketing and communications for Goodwill. "With unemployment skyrocketing, we know many Arizonans need help finding work. Our mission services team has been helping approximately 500 individuals a week by phone and online. In a recent week, we were able to connect 100 job seekers to new positions."

85 Arizona businesses that are hiring right now Essential businesses like grocery stores and those in health care are staying open and are now hiring to help with the extra workload and to fill in the gaps for those who are sick, staying home with children or are quarantined.

The reopened career centers have been reconfigured to provide 6 feet of space between computers. The career center will also limit the number of people allowed inside and the computers and desks will be sanitized after each use to help keep everyone safe.

The reopened career centers are at the following locations:

Goodwill will continue to help job seekers over the phone and online at MyCareerAdvisor.com. Goodwill can help job seekers with updating resumes, mock interviewing, preparing for a virtual interview and providing connections to Valley companies who are hiring.

Goodwill relies on revenue from their stores to offer free career services to the community. They plan to reopen 21 of their stores on Monday, April 13. The stores will have reduced hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day to allow for extra time to clean and sanitize everything in the store.

Goodwill has installed plexiglass at all registers, taped off 6 feet of distance in lines, are using sanitizing spray on all donations before they enter the store, and have contact-free payment options in place. For specific career centers and store locations that are open, click here.