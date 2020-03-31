PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With Arizona unemployment claims jumping 800% last week, the COVID-19 pandemic is creating unprecedented financial emergencies and uncertainty for more and more families.

In response, Arizona’s Family is partnering with local companies for our “Get That Gig Virtual Job Fair.” It'll be very similar to last week's "Get That Gig Virtual Job Fair." On Thursday, April 2, from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., job seekers will have the opportunity to apply for immediately available positions. Applicants can view opportunities, interact with employers and put in an application in one easy location. Positions vary from medical, construction, retail and banking to work from home opportunities that pay up to $40 an hour.

During the job fair hours, just click on the Facebook Live links for a company that will be listed in this article. We've also made it easy for you to apply if you can't make the virtual job fair times. We'll include links to apply for the open positions.

Please bookmark this page, as we'll be adding more details on the companies that will be taking part in this job fair.

Additionally, please prepare yourself. Watch the video below.