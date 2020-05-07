PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Eligible parents in the Phoenix area are now able to take a free course on technology at Maricopa Corporate College.
This new technology career training program guarantees a job interview upon successful completion, helping to provide relief for families who are struggling due to loss of employment during the COVID-19 pandemic. The course is part of the Strengthening Working Families Initiative (SWFI) grant through the City of Phoenix.
The course is open to adults who are eligible to work in the United States, who hold a high school diploma or GED, and have dependents under 13 years of age or have older children with disabilities or developmental delays.
"We are ensuring our community has the training and tools to be successful during and after the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Steven R. Gonzales, the interim chancellor of the Maricopa County Community College District. "This is a free course for parents to help them gain the skills needed to enter the workforce. On behalf of the Maricopa Community Colleges, we're thankful for our partnership with the City of Phoenix, Arizona@Work, and believe together we can help Arizona and our communities."
The 140-hour course provides training in information technology and prepares students for the CompTIA® A+ and Network+ certifications. The program also includes training to help land a new job with resume writing and interviewing techniques.
These are high-value jobs, many offering career progression opportunities and above-average wages and benefits. There are many jobs open in the IT field.
For more information on the computer support specialist training program, eligibility requirements, and course pre-requisites, please visit MCorCollege.com/CompTIA.