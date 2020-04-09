PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One healthcare group is making sure every person can talk to someone if they are feeling any mild symptoms that could be signs of COVID-19.
Think of it as a virtual urgent care, and the best part is that it's free!
Dignity Health is offering free virtual care visits for anyone exhibiting mild COVID-19 symptoms such as low-grade fever, cough, or respiratory problems. All from the convenience and safety of your own home.
Patients can download the Diginity Health Virtual Care Anywhere app for free. Enter the code COVID19 when requesting care.
If your symptoms are severe, such as high fever, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, experts say call 911, or visit your nearest ER.