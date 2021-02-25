PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) – Just 94 renters and landlords have applied for help through Arizona’s new Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
The Department of Economic Security (DES) began accepting applications for the $289 million program on Tuesday, which will provide direct payments for rent and utilities.
The aid is available for people in 12 counties:
- Apache
- Cochise
- Coconino
- Gila
- Graham
- Greenlee
- La Paz
- Mohave
- Navajo
- Pinal
- Santa Cruz
- Yavapai
Maricopa, Pima, and Yuma Counties have separate rental assistance programs.
Through the program, eligible renters may be receive up to $3,500 per month, with a 15 month cap. Past-due payments will be given priority, according to DES.
Brett Bezio, a spokesperson for DES, said the agency is working to increase awareness about the available aid.
"We will continue to provide communication and outreach to the areas we serve, and further collaboration with our county partners to ensure individuals in need are aware of the availability of the program," Bezio said.
DES will accept applications through the end of the year, or until funding is exhausted.
Renters and landlords can apply online or through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program’s hotline at 1-833-912-0878. Renters must provide a copy of a lease agreement, a photo ID, utility bills, proof of income, an eviction notice, if applicable, and proof of hardship.