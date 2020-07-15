CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Chandler Chamber of Commerce is holding their next Meet Your Match Virtual Job Fair today with a live virtual event from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. where employers and job seekers can meet online.
"We are in touch with our members daily and have personally experienced the business community’s need for helping employers meet and hire quality, skilled workers,” said Terri Kimble, President and CEO of the Chandler Chamber of Commerce. “This is a great way for job seekers to connect with companies that could offer them a chance to thrive and grow.”
Job seekers can speak directly with employers about positions available and the application process.
The Chandler Chamber of Commerce says this virtual job fair will take place once a month. Employers receive a virtual booth with a webpage available 24/7. The job fair booth includes a company overview, contact info, social media links, and positions available updated in real time.
Job seekers can download the chat where companies will provide links needed to further pursue openings and answer any questions from the group. The platform allows participants to search all openings on the webpage available 24/7 with up-to-date job openings.
More information about the Chandler Chamber Meet Your Match Virtual Job Fair can be found at ChandlerChamber.com or call 480-963-4571. The job fair is in partnership with Chandler Gilbert Community College.