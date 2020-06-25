TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Volunteers from the ASU community along with the First People's COVID Resource Drive held a supply drive on campus Thursday morning.
This the second donation drive held by First People's COVID Resource Drive at ASU.
The Native American reservations in Arizona have been some of the areas that were hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, particularly the Navajo Nation. This resource drive, which started out in one man's garage, benefits the people of the Navajo, Hualapai, Havasupai and White Mountain Apache Tribes. The Hualapai Tribe, which depends solely on recreational type revenue, has no source of revenue right now, as all things are closed.
The collection has grown so much, ASU has gotten involved and now, all the volunteers are ASU alum.
"We decided to pull in the ASU community to help out, so thank you to ASU for supporting this and allowing us to do this here," said Marcus Denetdale, ASU Construction in Indian Country Program Director.
The donation drive started in Darryl Sam's garage and has grown into a huge community of helpers. Sam grew up on the reservation and knows how isolated the areas can seem.
"It was tough enough beforehand, and then COVID hit and we decided, you know what, we need to help our people," Sam said.
The drive collected hundreds of items that were much needed on the reservations such as hand sanitizer, bottled water, pet food, towels, masks and more.
If you missed this drive, you can still offer a monetary donation on the First People's COVID Resource Drive GoFundMe page.