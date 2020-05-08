PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona's blitz of coronavirus testing continues this weekend. The blitz aims to test 10,000-20,000 Arizonans for COVID-19 every Saturday for three consecutive weeks.

The testing blitz started last weekend, and according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, they fell short of their goal, testing about 6,000 people.

The state has worked with healthcare providers to set up 30 different testing sites across six counties including Maricopa, Pima, Yuma, Yavapai, Coconino and Mohave.

Former AZ health director: Statewide 'testing blitz' could aid contact tracing Will Humble said this mass testing will help health officials start contact tracing, a critical step in slowing the spread of coronavirus.

“Arizona has placed an emphasis on ramping up testing, but we need more,” Governor Ducey said. “As our healthcare partners develop a more reliable supply of testing materials, we’re working together to take testing availability to the next level. The Arizona Testing Blitz is just one step of many that will expand access to testing for Arizonans and provide us with better data to develop Arizona specific solutions and re-energize our economy.”

As part of the Arizona testing blitz, drive-thru or onsite testing will be available at various locations across the state. Arizonans can find the nearest testing location and hours of operation as well as pre-register by visiting azhealth.gov/TestingBlitz. Diagnostic testing will be available to anyone who thinks they have been exposed to and could be infected with COVID-19 and will be based on criteria set by each testing site.

Anit-body testing is not part of Arizona's testing blitz.