PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Tuesday morning a new state initiative that links Arizonans to resources they can use during the coronavirus outbreak.

Arizona Together is meant to connect people and businesses, raise money for community organizations and provide information about volunteer opportunities.

As part of the initiative, the Arizona Coronavirus Relief fund will provide financial support to organizations impacted by the coronavirus.

To start, the fund will focus on the following needs:

Funding of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for frontline medical personnel.

Supporting non-profit organizations that help vulnerable Arizonans through food banks, homeless shelters, domestic violence facilities and other services.

Expanding technology access for low-income students to help them transition to online learning.

“As we work to combat the spread of COVID-19, access to resources that can help support families and businesses in this time of need is critical,” said Governor Ducey. “We’re calling on Arizonans to be informed, get engaged, and support organizations doing important work to keep our communities safe and healthy. Arizona will get through this together.”

To help start the fund, Arizona Cardinals president Michael J. Bidwell provided $1 million.

“Like so many in our community, this unprecedented crisis has us asking what we can do to help and what might have the greatest impact,” said Cardinals Chairman and President Michael Bidwill.

For more information about this initiative visit ArizonaTogether.org.