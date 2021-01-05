PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Economic Security announced Tuesday that Arizona will be one of the first states to distribute additional money to those receiving unemployment benefits.

Unemployed Arizonans will see an extra $300 per week under the recently passed federal COVID-19 relief bill. DES says payments will be issued this week, totaling up to $540 per week to those who are eligible for unemployment.

DES has not had a smooth rollout of unemployment benefits since the pandemic began. The record number of Arizonans who had to apply for unemployment because of COVID-19 overwhelmed their resources and upped the rate of fraudulent claims. DES has had to investigate 3.4 million potentially fraudulent Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims, marking a massive spike in suspected fraud.

DES has since implemented a new identification system to help mitigate fraudulent claims and make the process for receiving benefits smoother.

People who are unemployed or partially unemployed due to COVID-19 and are currently receiving unemployment benefits are eligible to receive up to $540 a week, which includes the maximum weekly benefit amount of $240 plus the $300 a week through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC). DES says claimants did not experience any interruptions in payments as a result of the time lapse between Congress passing the bill and the President signing it into law.

The extra $300 is available to individuals who are otherwise entitled to receive the following unemployment benefits:

Regular Unemployment Insurance

Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees

Unemployment Compensation for Ex-Servicemembers

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

Extended Benefits

Shared Work

Trade Readjustment Allowances

DES says based on current legislation, individuals will receive FPUC payments concurrently with their weekly benefit payments for the underlying program until March 13, 2021.

For more information go to azui.com