PHOENIX (3TV/ CBS 5) - With tens of thousands of Arizonans facing unemployment amid the coronavirus outbreak, some evictions and foreclosures are being halted.
Here are the latest developments.
Gov. Ducey issues executive order
Governor Doug Ducey has issued an executive order delaying the enforcement of eviction action orders for renters impacted by COVID-19.
The order applies to renters who are quarantining due to COVID-19 or are facing economic hardship as a result of the outbreak. It will remain in effect for 120 days.
View the executive order HERE.
Phoenix halts evictions
The City of Phoenix has announced that it is halting all financial-related evictions for city-owned housing amid the coronavirus concerns.
HUD halting evictions, foreclosures
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced it will suspend foreclosures and evictions on homeowners and renters at least until the end of April.
Fannie Mae & Fannie Mac halting evictions, foreclosures
The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) directed Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to suspend foreclosures and evictions through at least Mid-May due to the coronavirus national emergency.
Assistance through AZ Dept of Housing
The Arizona Department of Housing offers assistance to Arizonans struggling to make mortgage payments. Through the Department’s “Save Our Home AZ” (SOHAZ) program, Arizonans may qualify for:
- Principal Reduction Assistance
- Monthly Mortgage Subsidy Assistance for under and unemployed Arizonans
- Second Lien Elimination Assistance
Banks & Mortgage Lenders
Ally Bank
You can defer your payment for up to 120 days with no impact to your credit starting from the day you contact them. Interest will still accrue, but they won’t charge late fees on payments due during this time.
Bank of America
Bank of America is letting customers request to defer payments on mortgages and small business and auto loans in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Customers who wish to request loan payment deferments can call the appropriate client services number to discuss their hardship, a spokesperson for the bank said.
TD Bank
This bank says that if you've been affected by COVID-19, reach out to see how they can support you. They may be able to provide some financial relief that can help. Call them at 1-888-751-9000 to learn more.
Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo is suspending residential property foreclosure sales, evictions and involuntary automobile repossessions. If you can't make a payment, you are urged to contact Wells Fargo.
BBVA
BBVA customers who were impacted by the coronavirus should call at 1-844-222-3862 for loan, line of credit, and credit card payment deferrals or extensions. Agents are available 8AM-6PM CST Monday - Friday.
Capital One
Capital One encourages customers who may be impacted or need assistance to contact them so that they can help find a solution.
Chase
If you need help with your mortgage payment, you can call Chase at 1-800-848-9380 with questions.
If you are in the military and have been activated to respond to a disaster, you may be eligible for additional benefits. Please call their military services hotline at 1-877-469-0110.
Citibank
Citibank has implemented a range of hardship programs through their service provider, Cenlar FSB. Please contact them at 1-855-839-6253 Monday-Friday 8:30am - 8pm ET and Saturday 8:30am - 5pm ET.
HSBC
If you’re affected by COVID-19, call 866.949.2351. For help with your Mortgage or Home Equity, please call 855.806.4657 to talk about assistance programs that may be available to you.