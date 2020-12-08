MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, there’s one zip code that stands out from the rest in terms of new cases, the 85202 zip code in Mesa.

Currently, some of the hot zip codes right now are areas in Yuma and Tucson. In the Valley, Mesa, Queen Creek, and Chandler are seeing a surge. Meanwhile, 85202 is seeing the highest growth per population during the past two weeks.

+2 Arizona sets daily record with over 12,300 new coronavirus cases Tuesday The vast majority of the cases reported on Tuesday were from swabs collected last week.

Jamal Mayfield has lived in the Mesa zip code 85202 his whole life and says the latest COVID spike worries him.

“in the whole state? Wow, that’s vile, me, my grandma, my aunt, we all have asthma,” said Mayfield.

Ben Gaxiola said the growth isn’t surprising based on what he sees on his commute home.

“A lot of people don’t want to wear that mask. You should ride the bus; I do every day. I ride the bus three or four times a day. I see that; there’s always at least one,” said Gaxiola.

COVID cases in this area of Mesa have gone up nearly 30 percent in the past two weeks, based on data from the Arizona Department of Health Services and analyzed by Arizona’s Family.

“If people are around, I ask them to put their mask on, some look at me stupid, some say okay whatever,” said Gaxiola.

Melissa Fry, who works in the area, believes the numbers are up because testing is up.

“We are being more diligent in testing, and that’s why the numbers are getting higher. It has nothing to do with getting more sick,” said Fry.

Arizona Emergency Medicine Doctor Frank Lovecchio said everyone has a valid argument and that it’s hard to pinpoint why one community sees a spike in COVID-19 cases, but there are contributing factors.

“It probably has a lot to do with demographics and access to testing. Maybe they have a place that offers free testing. I would say that all of Maricopa county or greater phoenix is a hot zone right now,” said Lovecchio.

To see how your zip code is trending, Arizona’s Family offers an interactive map identifying zip codes with the most COVID cases by clicking here.