GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A resident at The Groves senior community in Goodyear has tested positive for COVID-19.

A letter from the Groves management says that the person has been hospitalized due to an elevated temperature since Sunday, March 22, and was tested Wednesday for the virus. The positive test result came back Thursday.

The resident remains in the hospital for treatment. But the good news is that the patient is "doing well."

The letter states:

We want to let you know that a resident at the community has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual has been hospitalized due to an elevated temperature since Sunday, March 22 and was tested yesterday for the virus. The positive test result came back today, and the resident remains in the hospital for treatment. We are pleased to report that at this time we are told the resident is doing well. We are reaching out individually to anyone who might have been in contact with this individual.

We also want to let you know that there are no other team members or residents reporting symptoms of illness at this time and we are checking all residents and team members for fever each day.

As you know, we are already operating under our Enhanced Resident Protection Protocol and that will continue, and we are also doing additional deep sanitation throughout the community.

Enhanced Resident Protection Protocol

Visitors:

- Visitors are not allowed at the community and family members can bring essential supplies to be dropped off with a team member outside the community.

Dining:

- The dining room remains closed, and residents are receiving all meals via delivery to apartments.

Residents Remain in Apartments:

- During this time, residents will need to remain in their apartments.

We understand that family members may choose to have a resident live with them during this time and we will accommodate that as needed. We do ask that the residents who leave the community remain with the family until we can resume normal operations.

Please let us know if you have any specific questions. We will also continue to provide updates with any new information via email and you can call our hotline at 206-676-5330.